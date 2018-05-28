ROCHESTER, Minn. - An infant who was struck by a softball earlier this month is now breathing on her own, according to a Facebook page set up to support her.

Seven-week-old McKenna Hovenga was hit by a softball at her father's game on May 2 in Des Moines, according to the Healing for McKenna page. She has been in the Mayo Clinic's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

On Friday, a post on the Facebook page informed supporters that doctors had removed some granular tissue building up and narrowing her airway.

"McKenna is off EVERYTHING breathing related!!!!!!!" the post said. "She's off it ALL and breathing and resting comfortably for the first time since they took her off the vent!!!!! I cannot express how HUGE this is!!!"

The post went on to say, "Many tears were shed yesterday in sorrow and in the anguish of watching what she was enduring and now knowing more about what's ahead. Today we're crying tears of relief, joy and thankfulness!"

A YouCaring fundraiser has raised more than $73,000 for McKenna's medical expenses.

