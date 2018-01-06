LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police SWAT team found a 2-year-old injured child during a raid of a house on West 9th Street on Thursday.

The team was responding to reports of continuous drug activity at the residence and the target of the raid, Deshaundre Roseboro, 27, was known to have a violent criminal history.

Officers said once they reached the house, they cleared the rooms and did not find anyone inside. They found a small room cluttered with clothing and mattresses leaning up against a wall and deployed a noise-flash diversion device often used during search warrants. As an officer was leaving the room, a toddler wandered toward the distraction device before the officer was able to take him outside.

The child was identified as Cameron Jones and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and then to Tampa General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Jones’ mother, Carmesha Jones, was not at the scene but detectives found her shortly after.

Police said Jones lives at the home, but had left her son with Willie Cohen, 29, who was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Police also arrested Newton Al Harris, 29, on the same charges.

At the home, officers seized methamphetamines, Xanax, K2 (synthetic cannabis), crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Police say the investigation continues and additional charges are expected for other suspects.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Friday's news conference in its entirety

