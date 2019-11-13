APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Two sea turtles rescued in Volusia County and rehabilitated in Apollo Beach are back in the Atlantic Ocean.

Izar and Marco were found earlier this year suffering from cold-stunning. That is when sea turtles are exposed to cold ocean water and air temperatures for an extended period -- making them immobile since they are cold-blooded.

Once the pair arrived at the Florida Aquarium's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center on April 1, they were nursed back to good health.

Izar had a puncture wound on his right flipper. Izar eventually needed the injured flipper amputated. Izar has completely recovered and can survive with no issue in the wild, aquarium workers said.

The turtles were released at Washington Gardens Oak State Park in Palm Coast.

