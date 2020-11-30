Sheriff's office investigates death of inmate at hospital

BRANDON, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate who had been housed at the Falkenburg Road Jail died at the hospital.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Harry Lee Humphries suffered a medical episode and was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Nov. 24. He died there on Nov. 29.
The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.
"No other details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.
- Coldest air of the season arrives in Tampa Bay this week
- 'People let their guard down': Health expert expresses concern over possible post-holiday travel rise in COVID-19 cases
- Fauci: US may see 'surge upon surge' of virus in weeks ahead
- Multi-county police chase ends with arrests on Interstate 4
- Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter