Sheriff's office investigates death of inmate at hospital

Harry Lee Humphries passed away on Nov. 29.

BRANDON, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate who had been housed at the Falkenburg Road Jail died at the hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Harry Lee Humphries suffered a medical episode and was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Nov. 24. He died there on Nov. 29.

The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.

"No other details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

