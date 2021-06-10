x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

Inmate recaptured after escaping Pinellas County Jail

Few details were immediately released.
Credit: Angela Clooney / 10 Tampa Bay
Employees and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pinellas County Jail.

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to talk about an inmate who was recaptured Wednesday after escaping the Pinellas County Jail.

Neither the inmate's name nor the circumstances surrounding the situation were immediately released. The sheriff's office said no information would be put out prior to the press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter