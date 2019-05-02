ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A recent inspection of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital by federal inspectors found the hospital to be out of compliance and an "immediate or serious threat to patient health and safety exists."

Additionally, the findings could put the facility's funding in jeopardy, hospital officials said.

Government officials threatened to cut off the hospital’s public funding unless the problems found by the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were taken care of by the middle of February.

10News obtained the letter the hospital received from the Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services. It revealed Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital does not meet the following Conditions of Participation:

1) Governing Body

2) Quality Assurance Performance Improvement

3) Medical Staff

4) Infection Control

The hospital was put in "immediate jeopardy" after failing the federal inspection. That status requires an immediate response to avoid threats to the regulatory or accreditation status of the hospital.

A spokesperson with All Children's said, "The safety of our patients is our top priority. We are confident that the work we are doing to ensure that our hospital continues to meet the highest standards of care will satisfy any concerns they, our patients, or our community may have. Every day, we deliver world-class care to our patients, and we will continue to do so with distinction and compassion.".

Tony Salters with the Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services said the facility has 10 days to share a plan to correct the deficiencies.

After that plan is approved, CMS & state investigators will go onsite, unannounced, to verify that the corrective actions and remedies are in place.

