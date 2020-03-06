What is the Insurrection Act?

President Trump said in an address Tuesday night that he would step in by sending military to cities not taking the necessary actions to defend their communities.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a weekend of violent protests across the country, President Donald Trump is warning governors that he will step in by sending the military to cities or states he says aren’t taking necessary actions to defend their communities.

Experts say what he’s threatening to invoke is an act from 1807, called the “Insurrection Act.”

Retired General Michael McDaniel is the Associate Dean of WMU-Cooley Law School. He says the Insurrection Act allows the president to send in military troops upon the request of a governor to suppress “rebellion.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Tuesday told 10 Tampa Bay it had not made any requests for “resources” from the federal government. It said 700 Florida National Guard soldiers had been mobilized, 100 of whom were sent to Tampa at the mayor’s request.

On Wednesday, the governor's office mobilized 500 National Guard members.

McDaniel explains the president would also have the authority to send in troops if he makes the determination the state government was unable to ensure federal laws, even if the governor didn’t request them.

"The second possibility under the Insurrection Act is to enforce federal law, so if the president makes the determination that the state government is unable to ensure the federal laws…then he can send federal troops in," he explained.

He said the last time the act was invoked was in the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.

"Make no mistake, even if it’s been used a couple dozen times, it’s still a big deal," he said.

Stetson Constitutional Law Professor Luis Virelli agrees.

"From a legal perspective, it’s a big deal because it’s very uncommon, it is likely within the bounds of the statue from a legal perspective, it’s a big deal because it’s very uncommon, it is likely within the bounds of the statue," He explained. "To have the armed forces, be brought to bare on citizens, is a significant step."

Virelli explains the president would have to make a formal proclamation first before invoking the act, letting people know he was going to send in the military, and he says it’s purpose is to have the military support local law enforcement and troops would still have to follow the laws of the city or state.

