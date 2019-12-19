GIBSONTON, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 75.
The southbound lanes near mile marker 251, which is in Gibsonton, are closed. FHP said a truck towing a lawn trailer was involved in a crash.
There are reports of injuries. Troopers, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough Fire Rescue are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
