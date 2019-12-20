HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The medical examiner was called to the Houston-area home at the center of a search for a missing Austin mother and her infant overnight.

The medical examiner's office, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, confirms a body was removed from the home but would not offer additional details.

At the same time, an ambulance took a 1-month-old baby girl to the hospital get checked out. Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said the girl did not have any signs of injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies have not yet confirmed, however, that the girl is the same child missing out of Austin.

Thursday night authorities confirmed the investigation at the Jersey Village home is connected to missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, 33. She and her now weeks-old daughter, Margot Carey, haven't been seen since Dec. 12.

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating late Thursday into early Friday at a house in the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive, northwest of Houston.

Those agencies on the scene include the FBI, Texas Rangers, Austin police and local law enforcement as well.

Authorities out of Austin previously said they are working the missing persons case from two angles: either Broussard left on her own and they need to know if mom and baby are safe or that the two may be victims of foul play.

Authorities wrapped up their investigation at the Jersey Village home at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

At this time authorities have not yet released a statement about what they found at the home.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments.

