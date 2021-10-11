Department of Health launches investigation into Florida businesses violating COVID-19 vaccine law

The department has released a list of over 100 businesses and entities that were reported by Floridians.

TAMPA, Fla — Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic and the Florida Department of Health is cracking down on businesses trying to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates and requirements.

The department released a list full of more than 110 businesses and performers all under investigation, saying each violated state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

Many of the entities were reported by Floridians and visitors through complaints submitted to the department of health at VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov.

According to Florida DOH, it now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status.

Mid September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first threatened cities and entities with vaccine mandates with fines of up to $5,000.

"If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law," DeSantis said.

Florida law prohibits the following entities from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery:

A Business: May not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations. A Government: May not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the government operations. An Educational Institution: May not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution.

Right now the department says the following businesses and individuals were the identifiable entities under review with DOH right now: