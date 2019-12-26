BOSTON, Massachusetts — A woman and her two children have died after being found unconscious on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

According to WBUR in Boston, District Attorney Rachael Rollins told the station's show "Morning Edition" that the three dead were a 40-year-old mother and her two children, ages 4 and 15 months.

Rollins told WBUR that all things indicate the mother died by suicide. She said it appears the two children fell first, then the mother.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released.

News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station and Northeastern University. Gross said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

The president of the Boston EMS union said that 8 EMTs, 4 paramedics, 2 supervisors and one member of Special Operations had responded to the tragic scene.

"Three patients were given the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives," Michael MacNeil tweeted. "The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of Boston EMS are with the families experiencing this unspeakable tragedy on this holiday."

