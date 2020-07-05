13 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Tampa rehab facility

10Investigates speaks to resident inside.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health confirms nine residents and four staff members have tested positive at the Drug Abuse Comprehensive Coordinating Office in Tampa, known as DACCO.

10Investigates is speaking with a resident inside the facility who tested positive for COVID-19 who says the conditions inside are causing concerns.

"I'm in a quarantine with one other person. But I'm still in the same building as everybody, still using same bathrooms. I'm not supposed to have contact with anybody," the resident told 10Investigates Jennifer Titus.

10Investigates has also confirmed the National Guard was at the facility last week to test for COVID-19.

An administrator says they were expecting test results last Saturday but have yet to get those.

We have requested an interview with DACCO to address the concerns about the conditions and protocols being called into question. They sent us this statement:

"DACCO Behavioral Health continues to implement best practice recommendations to ensure the safety and health of our patients and staff. The Department of Health has provided personal protective equipment (PPE), provided staff trainings, and helped DACCO implement best practices. The DOH coordinated testing in our men’s residential program last week. DACCO is awaiting the complete results and will coordinate the plan of action with DOH. DACCO continues to be here for our community to provide the quality behavioral health services needed during these unprecedented times."

The Agency for Healthcare Administration oversees rehab facilities.

We asked them if they were tracking cases in rehab treatment facilities like they are with nursing homes.They directed us to the Department of Health who tells us they are looking into this.

10Investigates will keep you posted as this story develops.

What other people are reading right now: