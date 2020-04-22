MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-three people at two Manatee County senior living facilities have died because of coronavirus, 10Investigates confirmed Wednesday.

Braden River Rehabilitation in Bradenton said 11 people died at its facility and 27 people tested positive for COVID-19. Riviera Palms Rehab, which is owned by the same company, said 12 people had died and 19 residents had tested positive.

There are also 54 staff members between the two facilities who have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The company that operates both facilities had previously refused to release the numbers of deaths and cases.

Manatee County has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Tampa Bay. The county ranks fourth in the state.

