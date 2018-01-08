PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- “That's the contract right there,” Louella Fultz said.

Fultz said she signed a contract for six new windows and six hurricane shields from Home Performance Alliance back in December.

“It was about the first of March when I got the windows,” Fultz said. She said she was thrilled with the windows, but it's what happened with the hurricane shields that had her upset.

“I said, 'When are we going to get our hurricane shields because hurricane season is going to be here.' They said they were backlogged,” Fultz said.

In May, she said she got a call they were on the back of a truck on their way.

“So here I am waiting,” Fultz said.

It has been weeks and she's heard nothing from the company. So 10Investigates gave them a call.

The company said there was a backlog from the factory. They also said the original shields for Fultz had to be re-ordered because of a default.

They also said they’re switching manufacturers because of the huge backlog.

The company said they had issues with their phone system, so they hired a new IT company and more staff. The manager felt horrible after we gave him a call and made sure that Fultz would have her shields installed by the end of the week.

“I’m ecstatic,” Fultz said.

She said she was getting nervous because it was hurricane season and all she could think about was Hurricane Irma that hit the area last year.

“It feels great. You always worry about a hurricane,” Fultz said.

Fultz also said the company contacted her by knocking on her door. The Better Business Bureau said that could be a red flag if they are offering a "too good to be true" deal that you have to sign for right then and there.

