Representative Chris Latvala says reading the final documents from the Department of Children and Families is heartbreaking.

The special review conducted by the agency looked at every agency involved in Belliveau’s case. It highlighted areas where the agencies did not follow proper protocol and red flags that were missed.

“His parents failed him and others whose job it was to protect him. It’s simply heartbreaking,” says Latvala.

RELATED: Warning signs were ignored before toddler Jordan Belliveau's death, DCF finds

RELATED: Jordan Belliveau's former case manager no longer works at child welfare agency

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says those responsible for Largo toddler's death 'will be held accountable'

RELATED: State senator says no child can be kept safe by DCF following review of toddler's death

It’s the reason he is filing a bill this week in hopes to fix some of these issues.

"There's four major components. The two big parts one will be a way (for) law enforcement is notified anytime there’s an open investigation for child protective cases. As shown in the report, there were instances that both Jordan's mom and dad were dealing with law enforcement and law enforcement didn't know there was an open child investigation going on.”

He says that will be just another tool in the toolbox. He says anytime law enforcement goes to investigate someone to see if they have warrants or is wanted, an open child abuse investigation will also pop up.

He also says the bill would include a pilot project for the Tampa Bay area get more caseworkers in the child welfare system and it will deal with the intensive reunification for children under age of 5 when they go back to their parents.

“We need to do everything we can to fight for these children,” says Latvala.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.