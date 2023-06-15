Hillsborough Co. Schools superintendent resigned. Is he heading back to Duval?

Davis told 10 Investigates he will be the Hillsborough superintendent "every single day." Five weeks later, he resigned.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — When 10 Investigates asked Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis on May 9 if he had plans to leave the district for the opening in Duval County, he stated his intentions to remain.

"I'm the superintendent in Hillsborough County Public Schools and will be every single day. Thank you,” he said.

Five weeks later, he resigned.

In a letter shared by the district, he said the decision to leave was a difficult one and that new opportunities are ahead.

“I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides and build the next chapter of my career,” the letter reads.

Related Articles Hillsborough County Schools superintendent to resign

Property records show Davis purchased a home in August 2022 in Clay County's Fleming Island – about 10 to 15 miles from the border of Duval County.

Davis previously served as chief of schools in Duval and superintendent in Clay County. The move for Davis would come not long after former Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene left her position amid controversy over her leadership over the district.

Hillsborough Co. Public Schools Supt. Addison Davis' resignation comes about a month after I asked directly if he planned to stay or leave for the opening in Duval County.@10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/eoXzh236yZ — Emerald Morrow (WTSP) (@EmeraldMorrow) June 15, 2023

A spokesperson there told 10 Investigates the district has not yet identified or interviewed any candidates.

The school board did meet Wednesday to get a briefing from the Florida School Boards Association on the process and timeline for a superintendent search, the spokesperson said.