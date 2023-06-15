Hillsborough Co. Schools superintendent resigned. Is he heading back to Duval?

TAMPA, Fla. — When 10 Investigates asked Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis on May 9 if he had plans to leave the district for the opening in Duval County, he stated his intentions to remain.
"I'm the superintendent in Hillsborough County Public Schools and will be every single day. Thank you,” he said.
Five weeks later, he resigned.
In a letter shared by the district, he said the decision to leave was a difficult one and that new opportunities are ahead.
“I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides and build the next chapter of my career,” the letter reads.
Property records show Davis purchased a home in August 2022 in Clay County's Fleming Island – about 10 to 15 miles from the border of Duval County.
Davis previously served as chief of schools in Duval and superintendent in Clay County. The move for Davis would come not long after former Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene left her position amid controversy over her leadership over the district.
A spokesperson there told 10 Investigates the district has not yet identified or interviewed any candidates.
The school board did meet Wednesday to get a briefing from the Florida School Boards Association on the process and timeline for a superintendent search, the spokesperson said.
