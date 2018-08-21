A measles outbreak is spreading across the country with three cases alone in Pinellas County.

Health officials say now is the time to make sure your child is vaccinated.

“Why subject your child to a disease that is vaccine-preventable,” said Maggie Hall, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

10investigates has learned even with that message, parents all throughout the Bay Area are opting out of immunizing their children.

Religious exemption forms can get children out of vaccine requirements.

In Sarasota County schools, there are 1,753 religious exemptions. In Pinellas County, there are 2,348 students with exemptions. And, there are 1,499 in Pasco County schools

In Polk County, this year's numbers are still being entered, so school officials don’t have a specific count yet. But, they did tell us, 133 kindergarteners, had religious exemptions last year.

When it comes to kindergarteners, in Florida, 93 percent are vaccinated, according to the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

We are still waiting for numbers from Hillsborough County Schools.

