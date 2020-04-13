The CDC tells us the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to avoid being exposed.

It’s why it says to wash your hands, avoid close contact with others and clean and disinfect surfaces.

Plus, older adults and those with underlying chronic medical condition should take extra precautions. But what if you are in a situation where you can’t avoid close contact?

As the coronavirus continues to spreads, loved ones of those behind bars are concerned.

One prison in Florida is already experiencing an outbreak.

On Monday, 10Investigates learned there were 80 cases in Florida prisons already. Blackwater Correctional, which is located in Northwest Florida, had 40 of those cases.

You can check the number of positive cases in Florida Correctional Facilities by clicking here.

Lavontae Graham is an inmate at Franklin Correctional Institute, located in Florida’s Panhandle. He is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis for help.

“There’s 93,000 of us who think our voice isn’t being heard,” said Graham. Graham is serving time for drug charges. He has four more years left to serve.

“He’s a low risk offender,” said Brittany Graham, LaVonte’s wife.

But Lavontae is high-risk when it comes to the coronavirus. Medical records show he had his spleen removed years ago.

“Your spleen is an organ you normally don’t need unless you have something like this going on. It produces white blood cells and antibodies to fight viruses. So if he were to come down with coronavirus he won’t survive,” said Brittany.

State Rep. Carlos Smith tweeted he fears for the many loved ones who may be sitting ducks in our state prisons.

10Investigates has emailed the governor those questions. We have yet to receive a response.

As the numbers climb of positive COVID-19 cases in our state prisons, we’ve asked what extra safety measures, if any, are being taken to protect not only inmates, but correctional officers and other staff. The Department of Corrections told 10Investigates that staff have been authorized to wear personal face coverings while inside the facilities. They have also ordered masks for them and are hoping to have them for everyone in the next 2 weeks. Staff will be covered first then inmates.

