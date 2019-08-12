TAMPA, Fla. — Attorneys representing five military families suing after they say their health and safety was compromised by military housing on MacDill Air Force Base are trying to reach other families who might have been impacted.

Attorney Natalie Khawam with the Whistleblower Law Firm and attorneys from Berger Montague will hold a townhall to meet with any interested families who were affected by mold issues on MacDill AFB.

Khawam says military families are entitled to safe housing.

"We’re having a town hall meeting to meet and greet the families at MacDill," Khawam told 10Investigates' Courtney Robinson. "We want to hear what they are going through or what they experienced. It’s for all families that live at the base, and also for any families that had previously lived at the base too. We are here to answer any questions or concerns they may have, and hopefully provide them some guidance too."

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Westshore/Airport located at 3805 W. Cypress Street.

