TAMPA, Fla. — Attorneys representing five military families suing after they say their health and safety was compromised by military housing on MacDill Air Force Base are trying to reach other families who might have been impacted.
Attorney Natalie Khawam with the Whistleblower Law Firm and attorneys from Berger Montague will hold a townhall to meet with any interested families who were affected by mold issues on MacDill AFB.
Khawam says military families are entitled to safe housing.
"We’re having a town hall meeting to meet and greet the families at MacDill," Khawam told 10Investigates' Courtney Robinson. "We want to hear what they are going through or what they experienced. It’s for all families that live at the base, and also for any families that had previously lived at the base too. We are here to answer any questions or concerns they may have, and hopefully provide them some guidance too."
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Westshore/Airport located at 3805 W. Cypress Street.
RELATED: MacDill Commander on lost black cemetery: ‘We’re going to get this right’
RELATED: Tampa military families sue over mold in housing
What other people are reading right now:
- FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism
- St. Pete track star killed in Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting
- ‘My teacher said go hide’: Students relive moments during search for violent bank robber
- Elderly couple loses home in fire one day after burying son, and two months after their daughter's death
- 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter