LARGO, Fla. -- Newly-released documents reveal family trouble just a day before 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was reported missing in Largo.

Belliveau was found dead after an Amber Alert was sent out Sept. 2. His mom, Charisse Stinson, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, a case manager showed up at Stinson's home.

A week earlier, a coordinator with the Pinellas County Guardian ad Litem program -- which advocates for at-risk children -- was unable to get ahold of Stinson. The office said when attempts were made to reach Stinson, the call would either drop or she would hang up.

The coordinator was worried about who was watching Jordan.

The documents also mention an incident in which Jordan's dad was arrested for domestic violence and accused of hitting Stinson.

The coordinator expressed an interest in calling the police for a welfare check because the program was worried about Jordan's safety.

When the case manager presented the concerns to Stinson, she reportedly claimed she did not have a working phone. The case manager said that was not a good excuse.

The caseworker also explained that Jordan needed to be seen at least once a week. And, he could be removed from the home if changes were not made.

Jordan Belliveau was taken away from his parents

At five months old, Jordan was taken away from Stinson and Jordan Sr. and sent to live with a foster family.

The documents showed Stinson wanted to get her son back the whole time he was with the foster family. She strived to finish her GED, get a stable job and a stable place for baby Jordan to live.

But unlike Stinson’s effort to reunite with the baby, the documents indicated Jordan Sr. failed to comply with a case plan that was put in place. It reportedly took a year before he could show a stable income. And, he also took the same amount of time to complete a psychosocial evaluation, according to the documents.

Stinson made efforts to provide a stable home for Jordan at her sister’s house in Pasco County. But, due to the sister having an open abuse case and other issues, a caseworker deemed that home not suitable for Jordan to live, the documents showed.

In February, Stinson was able to find an apartment in Largo. It was furnished, documents show, and clean. She had completed everything on the case plan.

Jordan went back home on May 31.

The final weeks before Jordan's death

On June 21, a case manager showed up for an announced visit with Stinson, Jordan Sr. and baby Jordan. He noticed all three playing tag and Stinson changing one of Jordan’s diapers, the documented showed. Stinson told him things had been up and down with Jordan Sr.

The case manager also questioned what happened to the living room and the dining room set. The parents said they were not able to keep up with the payment, so the rental center had it picked up, the documented said.

On July 30, Stinson told a caseworker that things had been becoming more difficult.

She was getting evicted.

The caseworker told Stinson to have hope that the agency would help her get back on her feet, but she needed to communicate with them.

Weeks later, the case manager said they had a hard time getting ahold of Stinson, and she still needed to communicate better.

One day after the case manager met with Stinson on August 31, Stinson reported baby Jordan missing.

Days later, Jordan’s body was found, and Stinson was charged with his murder.

