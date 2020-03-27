Classrooms are a place to learn; but for some children, it's more than that. A classroom can be a safe place for a child who faces abuse at home.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 5 child abuse reports comes from teachers and other educational professionals.



"Child safety trumps everything else, but it's difficult times for us because we can't guarantee that," Mike Carroll tells 10Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

Mike is the former head of Florida's Child Welfare Agency. He no longer heads that agency, but is still a child welfare advocate, now working for Lutheran Services of Florida. He says there is a disturbing reason for lower call volume.

"When they're at the home, fewer people see them. And it doesn't mean necessarily that kids are any safer. It simply means that most kids don't have as many eyes on them.”

10Investigates has learned statewide, the number of reports coming into the state's child abuse hotline has declined in March.

We've also learned over the past 6 months that Pinellas and Pasco Counties have averaged 114 removals a month. For March, that number is down to 74.

In Hillsborough County, the average is 92 a month, in March that number is down to 75.

"And I would expect those numbers to kind of stay down as long as we're in this," Mike says.

And while many children already in the system are assigned to caseworkers, traditional in-home checkups have now changed in an attempt to keep caseworkers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many agencies in the Tampa Bay area tell 10Investigates home visits are being done outside of homes, and in some cases, virtually.

“We try, you know, it's a balancing act. I don't think that those methods of visitation create the same level of safety net that we would have if we were going in the home, being able to really observe the surroundings and the body language and the interaction of the family members.

But, this is so unusual because we have to balance the needs of trying to keep our staff healthy,” Mike explained to Jennifer.

So, are our children safe with these new measures?

“I think that the kids that are currently with the department and with our particular program are safe because I think we have enough contacts with them,” Mike says

You can help. If you suspect any sort of abuse happening to a child, you can report it 24/7 to the state’s abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873. There is more information here.

Carroll says Florida has strict laws; and if a verified report of abuse comes in, someone will be dispatched to that child within 24 hours.

