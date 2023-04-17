CEO says all Hillsborough foster kids have a place to sleep

The CEO, Terri Balliet, says this will give employees a comfortable space and an opportunity to collaborate with each other to better serve families.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been almost a year now since a new agency took over the foster care system in Hillsborough County. Today, the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County cut the ribbon on a new office building.

The CEO, Terri Balliet, says this will give employees a comfortable space and an opportunity to collaborate with each other to better serve families. 10 Investigates Jennifer Titus spoke exclusively with Balliet, as well as the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families, to find out where the organization stands at placing children in proper settings.

We know that was a big reason why the state looked a year ago for a new agency to take over. If you remember, right at the end of the year in 2021, the state told Eckerd Connects their contract would not be renewed for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties. At the time, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office had launched a criminal investigation looking into how at least 50 kids were being moved around the county on a nightly basis.

The Children’s Network CEO admits they have had children staying in unlicensed settings. It’s only been a few weeks now where they have finally had zero children in unlicensed settings at night. The CEO say they are working to make sure the numbers stay that way and credit their foster parents and group homes for opening up their doors to children who need a place to stay.

"We haven’t had any kids in unlicensed settings for a couple of weeks now," Balliet said. "We recognized that was a huge problem. Are we perfect no but we are certainly moving in the right direction."

“We do not want kids staying in unlicensed placements – we know it takes a lot of effort to make sure we are building capacity when it comes to foster homes and licensed placements and they’re doing a great job trying to enhance the services that are here in Hillsborough,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said.

The agency says the best way to make sure children have somewhere to stay at night is by making sure there are enough foster parents around. They truly want and need them. If it’s something you may be interested in visit this website.

