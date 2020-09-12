Congressman calls for investigation into COVID-19 deaths at Freedom Square

Rep. Charlie Crist sent letters to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Health and Human Services.

TAMPA, Fla — U.S. Representative Charlie Crist sent letters to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting "a full investigation into this tragedy and a longer scope investigation into the regulation and oversight of long-term care facilities across the state" according to an email sent to 10 Investigates Wednesday.

Freedom Square was one of the first and hardest hit long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area. According to the Florida Department of Health database, more than 30 people who lived or worked there died.

According to a release from Crist's office, this is the third time in six months he has called for action and transparency from the state of Florida.

“The families of those who have lost loved ones deserve nothing less than a full accounting of what went wrong and full accountability for those responsible,” Crist wrote in a statement. “Going forward we must also raise our expectations for long-term care facilities in our state. This issue will not be solved overnight, and I will carry the fight for higher standards and increased oversight for long-term care facilities into the new Biden Administration under HHS Secretary-Designate Xavier Becerra.”