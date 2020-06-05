Coronavirus cases are increasing in Florida prisons

Family members are concerned for their loved ones.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the number of coronavirus cases trends downward in parts of the state, the numbers continue to grow inside Florida's state prisons.

Three weeks ago, when 10Investigaes first looked at the numbers, there were 73 positive cases among inmates and staff. The latest numbers from the state now show 564 positive cases. That jump has some families concerned.

Charleen Thomas’ daughter Christeen is at Lowell Correctional Institute in North Florida. When we spoke to her, she had not talked with her daughter in four days. She’s very worried about the safety of her daughter as she sees the number of cases grow.

"These are our children are they OK? What is the system doing to protect them,” asked Thomas.

Lowell has just one case, but 11 inmates are in security quarantine. One facility has more than 50 cases, another more than 60, and another located in Daytona Beach has 147.

We emailed the Florida Department of Corrections with questions. A few weeks ago, they told us they were still working on getting masks for employees and inmates. When we followed again with them last week, they told us they had completed the distribution of cloth face coverings to corrections staff and inmates on April 25.

Inmates have manufactured more than 250,000 cloth face coverings. Cloth face coverings are required for inmates and staff within correctional institutions.

Click here to track the number of cases in state prisons.

What other people are reading right now: