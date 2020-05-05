Positive COVID-19 cases continue to surge at long-term care facilities across Tampa Bay

A facility in Plant City is reporting 72 positive cases of coronavirus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida slowly begins to reopen, our long-term facilities are still slammed shut.

The cases inside those facilities continue to rise and so, do the deaths.

Four Tampa Bay area long-term care facilities are in the top five with the most reported COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

“We are nowhere near a plateau right now,” said Brian Lee.

Lee is an advocate for families who have loved ones in nursing home facilities. He thinks we will continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths numbers climb.

“We continue to see outbreaks still invading facilities far and wide,” Lee explained.

And, the data released by the state shows that. Over the weekend, deaths in long-term facilities increased by more than 40.

Those are scary statistics for family members with loved ones in these facilities.

10investigates talked with two family members who said their loved ones passed away within the past few days and aren’t counted in the numbers yet.

Clifford Wimberly is one of the latest people whose life was cut short by COVID-19.

“I think the pace is picking up,” Lee explained to 10Investigates’ Jennifer Titus. “We believe rapid testing can happen so they can quickly on a continuous basis.”

Governor Ron DeSantis sent the National Guard to some of the state’s elder care facilities to conduct testing on residents and staffers over the past two weeks.

But, other facilities said that they’ve asked for help too and have yet to receive it.

In an email, the director at St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor told 1oInvestigates the problem is getting tests into their facility.

“The Governor is opening more test sites for those that are able body to get there, but we can’t get test kits to test our remaining residents in the nursing home where we had a number of positive cases. Makes no sense.”

“You put one of these rapid tests in facilities, now it’s a testing facility.”

10Investigates has reached out to the governor’s office asking where they have sent the National Guard and if they are continuing to send them out to help these facilities. We still have gotten no response.

It's not just deaths growing in long-term facilities, we're seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, too.

Several facilities in the Tampa Bay area have had more than 50 confirmed cases.

10Investigates confirmed 72 positive cases at Community Convalescent Center in Plant City. Of those 55 are residents and 17 are employees. 10Investigates has reached out to the facility for comment.

Community Convalescent Center sent 10Investigates this statement:

"The trained health care professions at Community Care Center are taking the threat of coronavirus most seriously, as the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is always our highest priority. We are focused on minimalizing the potential risks by boosting preventative actions and utilizing fundamental infection control protocols, including the use of eye protection, standard hand hygiene procedures, contact with airborne precautions and other key practices within their centers.

In addition, our trained professionals have created dedicated units to monitor and care for all our residents. This includes a unit for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, a unit for persons under investigation for COVID-19, as well as a step-down unit and wellness unit for those who are unaffected.

We remain in close contact with the Florida Department of Health, The Agency for Health Care Administration and other state and federal partners to monitor the virus.

Our dedicated Health Care Hero's continue to work on the front lines to care for our residents and the communities we serve.

Community Care Center a not for profit facility has been serving the community for many years."

10Investigates has learned South Florida Baptist Hospital had to expand their ICU unit after taking in 11 patients from Community Convalescence nursing home in Plant City, also known as Community Care Center. They sent us this statement:

“BayCare’s South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City received 11 patients with COVID-19 symptoms from the Community Convalescence nursing home. The hospital accommodated the patients by expanding its ICU units. Per standard infection control procedures, COVID-19 patients are cared for in separate areas from other patients. Like other health systems in the region, BayCare is working with government partners and local nursing homes to help provide appropriate care for this vulnerable population. For more information about COVID-19 cases, you can refer to FDOH and the Hillsborough County health department.”

