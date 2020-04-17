ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow in our Florida State Prisons.

As of Friday, there are 107 positive cases among inmates and staff and four inmates have died.

10Investigates first told you on Monday about one woman’s fight to get her husband protection while behind bars.

Brittany Graham is fighting to help her husband, LaVontae, who is in prison in the Panhandle.

Years ago, LaVontae had his spleen removed. Today, that poses a big threat and could be a matter of life and death.

"It produces white blood cells and antibodies to fight viruses. So if he were to come down with coronavirus he won’t survive,” said Brittany.

Brittany and her local legislators have emailed the Department of Corrections asking about a conditional medical release, but the email they got back said an inmate has to be terminally ill or permanently incapacitated.

10Investigates reached out to the DOC too, and then what feels like a game of ping pong took place.

We asked if any changes have been made related to COVID-19 to conditional medical release and it told us that information would be found at the site of the Florida Commission on Offender Review.

We emailed DOC back after the commission said the DOC is who recommends inmates for medical release. Their spokesperson then sent us Florida’s statute on Conditional Medical Release which outlined what we already knew. Patients “terminally ill” or “permanently incapacitated." The spokesperson said no changes to the statue have been made.

10Investigates learned that in 2018 only 27 inmates were released for conditional medical reasons and in 2019, 45 were released.

State lawmakers are pushing the governor for help.

State Rep. Carlos Smith says the change needs to be made now more than ever. He told us, "The more inmates who get infected with COVID-19, the more correction officers get infected which means more Florida residents outside of prisons will be in jeopardy.”

Smith says he has spoken with the governor over the phone about this, urging him to sign an executive order to expand conditional medical release to the more sick and elderly.

10Investigates also emailed the governor’s office about this and is still waiting for a response.

