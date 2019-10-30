ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New information from the state shows just how many Florida school districts are not following a medical marijuana law that went into effect more than two years ago.

It’s been one month since 10Investigates first told you the majority of school districts in Tampa Bay are not following the law, which is meant to protect sick kids.

Since then, the state has taken action because of 10Investigates’ coverage that will help Florida kids have access to their medicine.

Florida law requires each district school board to adopt a policy allowing students who need medical marijuana to take their medication during the school day.

10Investigates has now learned only one in three Florida school districts actually has a written policy.

After our investigation, the Florida Department of Education asked every school district to send the agency their compliant medical marijuana policies.

These are the 25 across Florida that sent their policies in:

Alachua

Bay

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Clay

Columbia

Escambia

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lafayette

Miami

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Santa Rosa

St. Lucie

Sumter

Suwanee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

The only districts in the Tampa Bay area that sent policies in are Hernando and Hillsborough.

10Investigates found Hillsborough County doesn’t actually have a specific medical marijuana policy. The county only sent the state its general policy on the administration of medication.

We’ve asked the Florida Department of Education if that really counts but haven’t heard back yet.

“We are in the process of finalizing our policy. It has not gone to the School Board for approval. That will happen at our December School Board meeting,” Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja told 10Investigates.

The department told all Florida districts they must adopt compliant medical marijuana policies by the end of the year or face consequences.

