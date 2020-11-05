x
10-investigates

Deaths continue to climb at a Seminole long-term care facility

Freedom Square of Seminole has reported 49 positive cases in residents. And, 36 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Video is from May 5, 2020.

Sadly, more people have died at a local long-term care facility here in Pinellas County.

10Investigates has confirmed 27 COVID-19- related deaths at Freedom Square of Seminole in Pinellas County. 

That number is up from 23 since last Thursday. The facility has reported 49 positive resident cases and currently has 36 positive staff cases and one staff death. 

The facility has started to bring residents back to the facility and is offering testing to all employees. 

