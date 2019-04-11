TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough Transit Authority Board unanimously suspended HART CEO Benjamin Limmer Monday morning without pay after a whistleblower complaint.

HART General Counsel David Smith told 10Investigates the whistleblower complaint was “with respect to procurement processes, vendor relations and related matters.”

Smith confirmed the Board unanimously voted to hire someone to investigate and report back on the whistleblower complaint.

The Board selected attorney Carolyn House Stewart as the interim CEO of Hart.

This is a developing story. 10Investigates' Jenna Bourne is working to gather more information.