Florida's Black history law lacks accountability needed to be effective, task force leader says

A Florida law requiring Black history instruction has been in place for 28 years, but state task force leaders say lack of accountability makes it hard to enforce.

Where do lessons go from here?

Yet just 11 of Florida’s 67 school districts have earned exemplary status in teaching African American history. A state-commissioned task force says there’s little beyond an online reporting portal to hold districts accountable for incorporating comprehensive lessons in the classroom on this important topic.

A state law requiring Black history education in K-12 schools has been on the books for 28 years.

Hungry for Black history : Florida law requires going beyond the basics.

Attending Florida A&M University changed Marie Rattigan’s life: "Oh, man, Florida A&M University means love, means charity, means unity, means history."

The South Florida native says she learned more of her own history at FAMU than she ever did in Florida public schools.

"You just learn the basic level history. You learn about Martin Luther King — the surface-level Martin Luther King, not the radical Martin Luther King. You learn about Rosa Parks, and you just learn about, like basic things," Rattigan said.

However, the Florida legislature passed a law in the mid-90s that requires going beyond the basics. Florida statute 1003.42(2)(H) says students are supposed to learn African and African American history, including what happened to Africans before slavery in America, the middle passage, slavery, abolition and “the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.”





In the nearly 30 years the state’s law on teaching African American history has been on the books, only a few of Florida’s 67 school districts have earned exemplary status from the Commissioner of Education’s African American History Task Force.

"Only 11 of those districts have instituted any substantial influence or infusion of African-American history,” said Bernadette Kelley-Brown, principal investigator and former chair of the task force.

The AAHTF’s mission is to help districts implement the state’s law on Black history, but members say with limited power and shrinking membership, it’s been hard.

10 Investigates’ Emerald Morrow and Jenna Bourne attended the group’s annual public meeting and were the only reporters there as members talked with the Department of Education about the fragile state of Black history instruction in Florida.

This year alone, the battle over how Black history is taught in Florida schools has intensified, with legislation targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and school districts pulling books for review that discuss race.





In Duval County, school officials faced backlash after pulling a book on baseball legend Hank Aaron. In Pinellas County, North Shore Elementary banned a movie on civil rights icon Ruby Bridges. A school committee reinstated the film after national outrage.

"It's apparent that individuals are trying to rewrite history,” said Goliath Davis, the former St. Pete police chief and deputy mayor. Davis first reported news of the Ruby Bridges ban in The Weekly Challenger.

In another challenge to Black history education in Florida, the state rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, citing concerns with critical race theory and “indoctrination.”

"We have guidelines and standards in Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We want education, not indoctrination. If you fall on the side of indoctrination, we're gonna decline."