Lawsuit raises questions about safety at Plant City railroad crossing

Following a weekend crash that killed six people, 10 Investigates has uncovered a lawsuit involving a crash at the same crossing two years ago.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The deadly crash over the weekend that killed six people at a Plant City railroad crossing is exposing potential safety issues along those tracks. 10 Investigates has uncovered a lawsuit from a fatal crash at the same exact spot two years ago.

The documents reveal a 32-year-old mother of three, Jasmine Ford, was killed back in February 2021. According to the lawsuit, Ford was delivering packages for Amazon when she made her way over the tracks of the railroad crossing.

She was the sole breadwinner for the family.

Those who have lost loved ones at the spot are wondering why there isn’t more than just a stop sign with a warning about the tracks.

10 Investigates wanted to know why too, so we reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office who told us, "HCSO does not have authority over the determination of where active warning crossings are installed. From my understanding, this falls under CSX."

We reached out to CSX Transportation. A company spokesperson told us in a statement, “Determination of whether active warning devices are installed is made by the local authorities.”

But the lawsuit 10 investigates obtained puts the blame on both CSX and the private owners of the property.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Ford’s estate alleges the crash happened because of the defendants’ actions including failing to provide adequate warning of an approaching train, failing to provide a reasonably safe place to cross the tracks and failing to properly inspect and maintain the crossing.

Guillermo Gama was badly injured but is the sole survivor of the most recent crash. His aunt, Bobbie Gama, lives near the property.

“I asked why don’t they have guards, you know? The rail guards because I found out today that it’s a private property," Gama said. "Back here in the back, they rent this out for fiestas, quinceañeras, weddings, any kind of party. Every night we hear the music. We hear the drunk people."

The lawsuit is still going through the legal process. While another family now has to deal with the loss of a loved one on tracks they believe need to be better protected.

“We’re expecting them to step up and do something before somebody else dies,” Gama said.

Elizabeth Aguilar is a family friend of the Gama family. She echoed the aunt’s sentiments:

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people that go through these train tracks. At night. Daytime. I feel like if they do change the measures here, it will make a difference," she said. "It will save lives. Yes, there’s a stop sign, but there are so many things that go through your head when you’re driving. There could be so many distractions.”