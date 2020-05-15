x
10-investigates

Looking to venture beyond the headline? Check out 'The Deeper Dive'

10 Tampa Bay has launched a YouTube channel to help you see beyond the surface.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — 10 Tampa Bay has launched a YouTube channel to help you see beyond the surface.

It’s keeping the curious in the know by diving deeper into the conversations you see on TV. 

The Deeper Dive is home to 10Investigates reporter Jenna Bourne’s new series What’s Brewing, a caffeine-fueled, homemade deep dive into the issues affecting you during the COVID-19 pandemic. We just posted our fourth episode of What’s Brewing on Friday.

It’s about how COVID-19 is affecting the way Tampa Bay is preparing for hurricane season.

We’re also breaking down what extras you might want to add to your own hurricane kit this year. What’s Brewing has also tackled topics like why healthcare workers are getting furloughed during the pandemic

Our most-viewed episode explains why Hillsborough County buses are so crowded when we’re supposed to be social distancing.


