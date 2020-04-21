MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is from the first outbreak at a nursing home in the Tampa Bay area. That one was at Freedom Square Nursing Home in Seminole. Read more about that case here.

Manatee County Commissioners said more than 60 people living at assisted facilities and nursing homes in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

10Investigates has reached out to eight facilities listed by the state that have positive COVID-19 cases. Three of those places are not releasing any numbers from their facilities.

On April 18, Governor Ron DeSantis released a list of all facilities with positive COVID-19 cases.

That’s where the transparency stopped.

The list doesn’t include the number of people infected at each facility, so 10Investigates started gathering that info on our own.

When we call, some of those facilities won’t tell us.

10Investigates told you about dozens of COVID-19 cases at Freedom Square Seminole earlier in April where one of the first outbreaks was reported.

On April 18, we received a list of 55 long term care facilities across Tampa Bay which reported positive cases.

On Monday, 10Investigates discovered another outbreak at a Pinellas County facility: 13 people tested positive at the Skilled Nursing Care Center at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest information as soon as we get those details.

