New trial date set for former mosque volunteer accused of molestation

Ehab Ghoneim was arrested more than a year ago, accused of drugging and molesting boys. His trial has been delayed a second time.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new trial date has been set for a former Tampa youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys.

Last week, 10 Investigates broke that Ehab Ghoneim’s trial had been delayed a second time.

His trial was originally set for Aug. 23, then rescheduled for Nov. 1. On Tuesday, it was rescheduled again for Jan. 3.

“God, I just kind of want this to just be over with. I want it to just go away,” said Ghoneim’s nephew Nour Elsayed, who told 10 Investigates his uncle drugged him and touched him inappropriately when he was 14.

Elsayed's accusations are in police records, but Ghoneim has not been charged with molesting him.

“Yeah, I just really want this trial to just be over. And every time I hear it’s been postponed, it’s like you’re putting salt on a – it’s like you’re putting lemon juice on a cut,” said Elsayed.

For years, Ghoneim volunteered with kids and teens at the Islamic Society of the Tampa Bay Area.

Last year, boys told police Ghoneim sexually abused them during sleepovers at his house in Pinellas Park and on overnight trips out of town for events like Islamic youth conventions.

Police records show those boys reported Ghoneim would give them pills, get into bed with them, and touch them inappropriately while he thought they were asleep.

Ghoneim was arrested more than a year ago, in August 2021, on three charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one molestation charge.

In May, 10 Investigates uncovered that, years before Ghoneim’s arrest, leadership at his mosque was told about accusations of inappropriate behavior in another state, but let him keep having access to kids, anyway.