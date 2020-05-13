Florida said 75 workers at a nursing home got coronavirus. The facility said there were actually 0.

10Investigates is pressing the state for answers.

Correction: The nursing home has informed 10Investigates the state's data is incorrect. This story has been updated to reflect that none of the 75 employees the state said tested positive actually have coronavirus. We have asked the state how the numbers could have been so widely inaccurate in the health department's report. We will update this story as we learn more.

Updated story below:

There's now more confusion over coronavirus numbers from the state of Florida.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported that 75 staff members at a Pinellas County nursing home tested positive for the virus.

On page 5, the official online report showed 75 staff members at Carrington Place of St. Pete tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the administrator at Carrignton Place tells 10Investigates that number is incorrect and that the facility has had zero employees test positive.

That's right -- zero...a major difference from the state's figure.

In fact, we've highlighted the number in the image below.

The facility has had 16 resident cases. But, those were previously known about.

10Investigates has contacted the state to understand how the 75 number was put into the report. We're continuing to press for answers on government reporting discrepancies involving the pandemic. We will update this story when we hear back.

