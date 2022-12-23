First responders get new tool to fight overdoses

A higher dose of naloxone is now available through the HEROS program.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the state, the Florida Department of Health has been rolling out a new program to help fight the opioid epidemic. It's called the Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network or CORE, a full-circle approach to providing care for those with addiction.

While healthcare providers are trying to get people the help they need, first responders are getting a new tool in their arsenal to respond to an overdose. It's a higher dose of naloxone called Zimhi. It works like an EpiPen.

Sometimes first responders can go through several rounds of Narcan. The nasal spray is about half of the dose of naloxone as Zimhi. This higher dose could revive patients sooner.

“Since I've started to use them at home with a total amount of eight overdoses, I've only had a hit on one time with that. And they've started to become unconscious, oriented within 15 to 30 seconds,” Primary Trauma Therapist Chris Chodkowski said.

Experts recommend keeping Narcan close by, especially if you live or know someone who has struggled with addiction. Here's where you can find resources.

The Florida Department of Health is not recommending one product over another, but they are making both available through the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support or HEROS. That means they can order it for free from the state.

“The CDC labels addiction as a disease. There is no cure for your addiction. However, with trauma and understanding that there is a cure for trauma, we might have a better outcome with the addiction rates," Chodkowski said.

