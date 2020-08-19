Some Pinellas County teachers received recalled hand sanitizer

The school district tells 10 Investigates new sanitizer is being distributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — As students and teachers get back in the classroom, this year's supply list looks a little bit different than past years.

Most parents and guardians will likely see more cleaning materials on their student's school supply list. When it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, sanitation is key.

But some local teachers say some of the supplies they were given were not up to code. We looked at one major item that has become a staple for everyone these days: hand sanitizer.

There are 149 hand sanitizers on the FDA's recall list.

10 Investigates received an email from a Pinellas County teacher warning others at their school about an FDA recall for the hand sanitizer distributed from the district warehouse.

The Blumen brand sanitizer is on top of the FDA's recall list.

We reached out to Pinellas County Schools about this and they tell us that they ordered about $65,000 worth of the Blumen Sanitizer.

The district is now in the process of picking up that sanitizer from schools. District officials tell us they will be refunded.

The good news is that was only about 15 percent of the district's stock. It does have other sanitizers that will be given out in its place.

Pinellas County says teachers received a care package that includes a large hand sanitizer, not on the recall list, a wiping cloth, spray bottle and a bottle of disinfectant to clean classrooms at the end of the day.

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies and neither are families. However, some teachers may have supplies on their student supply lists.

10 Investigates reached out to all of our area school districts and found supplies provided vary from county to county. Here are the responses we have gotten so far.

Citrus County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies.

Teachers can bring supplies if they like, however, the district is supplying them with masks, shields, hand sanitizer and wipes for the entire school year.

Hernando County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies.

The district has purchased sanitizing materials, face coverings and other PPE items for teacher use.

Constantly assessing needs and purchasing supplies as needed.

Manatee County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies.

Each classroom is given supplies for their use including hand sanitizer and wipes.

List of supplies received by the district:

293,000 – Approximate number of free face masks received from state and federal sources.

221,000 – Approximate number of face masks issued to traditional, charter and contract schools.

31,000 – Approximate number of face masks ordered by schools with school colors and logos.

43,000 – Approximate number of disposable masks in inventory available to schools.

12,000 – Approximate number of face shields received.

9,000 – Approximate number of plastic partitions deployed prior to school starting.

52,000 – Approximate number of pairs of gloves issued to schools and departments.

140,000 – Approximate additional pairs of gloves expected to arrive for the first week of school.

140,000 – Approximate additional pairs of gloves expected by the end of August

9,728 – Approximate number of gallons of hand sanitizer received.

1,250 – Approximate number of cases of wipes on order.

2,800 – Approximate number of buckets of wipes on order.

5,000 – Approximate number of refills of anti-bacterial soap issued to schools.

2,400 - Approximate number of refills of anti-bacterial soap in inventory.

400 – Approximate number of thermometers issued to schools and support sites including thermal, temperature gateways, optical sensing and high-seed temperature devices.

Pasco County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies

District provides a mask, hand sanitizer, etc. The amount depends on the school.

Pinellas County

Teachers received a care package that includes a large hand sanitizer (not on the recall list), wiping cloth, spray bottle and a bottle of Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant (not the same disinfectant that operators use to clean classrooms and other areas of the school at the end of each school day but just as effective).

Teachers can get refills as often as needed.

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies and neither are families. That doesn’t mean a teacher won’t put items like wipes and hand sanitizer on their list of supplies for students to bring to class like any other school year. Families can provide the items if they wish to.

Polk County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies.

Spent more than $2.5 million in COVID supplies.

Details can be found here.

Sarasota County

Teachers are not required to provide their own supplies.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner is stocked district warehouse and will be made available to all employees. Additional hand sanitizer and PPE can be ordered from the warehouse as needs arise. Custodial services will provide refills for classroom/worksite disinfectant cleaner.

