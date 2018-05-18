Penny-pinching and a lack of funding from the legislature has left Florida's Department of Corrections (DOC) slashing programs at a time the state is enjoying record revenues. And the impact is felt in every community.

Noah Pransky has investigated the issue for years and has a message for state leaders as they approach a Friday, May 25 deadline to save the programs.

PREVIOUS: Bondi says proposed cuts are "ridiculous"

PREVIOUS: Dept. of Corrections important, except at budget time

PREVIOUS: Source says DOC should kept closer track of accused cop-killer

2015: Record budget, but no DOC help

2015: Florida's Dangerous Probation Problem

What have lawmakers & the governor said about this? Very little.

Neither House Speaker Richard Corcoran (R-Land O'Lakes) nor Senate President Joe Negron (R-Stuart) have granted an interview with 10News despite two weeks' worth of requests.

And Governor Scott's press office has repeatedly responded with similar statements that point the finger at the legislature:

Governor Scott has recommended hundreds of millions of dollars in increases for FDC, including recommending increases of more than $169 million this year – which would have funded programming and health services. While Governor Scott has recommended more than $378 million in increases for FDC over the past three years, it is the legislature, not the Governor, that writes the budget and appropriates funds. Secretary Jones is working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of these cuts while ensuring that Department can continue in its constitutional responsibility to provide healthcare to inmates.

Of course, the above statement doesn't paint a complete picture of the governor's support for the DOC; critics say his failure to prioritize it more has led to the legislature's low appropriations.

And a number of times during the governor's eight-year term, he either recommended cuts to the DOC's budget or a smaller increase than the legislature ultimately allocated those years.

Find 10Investigates' Noah Pransky on Facebook or follow his updates on Twitter. Send your story tips confidentially to npransky@wtsp.com.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP