'Tis the season for online deals with Cyber Monday in full swing

10 Investigates has tips on what you should know before clicking on a deal that is too good to be true.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — 'Tis the season to shop until you drop.

Sixty million people are expected to log on for Cyber Monday.

Heather Higgins is one of them.

“That’s a good deal,” she said as she scored the latest ads online.

You can say she’s an experienced online shopper.

“I’ve bought a new laptop. There was this amazing wet, dry vacuum from Tinco. Our bote chairs are on sale,” Higgins said. “I am an avid online shopper.”

Even more so with sales flashing on every site she clicks.

“I want a new nugget ice maker. I want a new set of plastic pans. I’m very tempted with the sales right now,” Higgins said.

Higgins will be one of the millions of Americans logging on for Cyber Monday.

But the Better Business Bureau sent out a warning to those preparing to shop. There are risks, the organization says, such as being wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites and untrustworthy sellers.

“That just happened to me the other day,” Higgins said.

Higgins fell for an ad attached to a company she had not verified.

“And it’s in China for four weeks now. $50 down the drain,” Higgins said.

According to the BBB scam tracker, in just the past couple of days, many people have complained that they too bought from a site they did not research. One commenter said they lost more than $200.

The Better Business says here are the things to remember when online shopping:

Beware of false advertising and phony websites. If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with. Check their BBB Business Profile on BBB.org, look at the rating, and read customer reviews. In addition, be sure any web page you purchase from is secure. Secure web addresses begin with "HTTPS" and not just "HTTP". Never put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Keep your antivirus software up to date. Make sure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device, and that it is up to date. This will help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

Price check before you buy. Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Do your homework by comparing prices. Remember that the best deal may not be the real deal.

Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs. Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday and throughout the holidays. Make purchases using loyalty programs; many major retailers offer them.

Use your credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection. Never make purchases with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring them money.

Understand return policies. Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy. Understand the return or exchange policy for the specific item you would like to purchase. Be aware that stores may not allow returns for “final sale” or “closeout” items. Make sure to get gift receipts, so the recipient can return or exchange the item if necessary.