Semi-Safe: Deadly, daily crashes make I-75 one of the most dangerous in Florida

Just look into the eyes of Jarrett Tereskun. His mom says in every picture, you can tell by his eyes the gentle, kind soul he had.

“Jarrett was the light in everybody’s life," Lisa Tereskun said. "He was the person that when he walked into a room, the room lit up. Not with just his smile, but with his energy. He was the most giving, loving, person I ever had the privilege of knowing and the honor of calling my son for 25 years."

He was kind to strangers.

“If he had $5 left and you needed $5 he would give you that $5 and not think for a second about it,” Tereskun said.

Gentle to his mom.

“He always held my hand. He was a 25-year-old grown man and I was still his momma. Instead of getting to hold his hand now I have to hold a piece of metal that has his thumbprint on it,” Tereskun said.

On July 14, 2017, Jarrett was on his way home from Gainesville when a few miles from his Wildwood exit, traffic came to a stop because of an accident.

When he didn’t arrive home when his family expected him, they jumped in a car to trace the route he would have taken. When they got on I-75, Tereskun said the road was lit up with police cars and ambulances

"They said that they just found his identification and that he was deceased and had already been taken to the morgue," Tereskun said.

According to an accident report, an out-of-control semi-truck ran into Jarrett's car.

"I just laid there on the ground," Tereskun said. "I don't know for how long."