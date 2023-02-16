Push for mandatory school suicide prevention training underway after East Lake student's death

Example video title will go here for this video

10 Investigates looks at the increase of suicides among young people and the push to bring more training for suicide prevention into our schools.

But just a month shy of her 17th birthday, the Browns' lives would never be the same.

“She was very compassionate and loving, outgoing. She was very social. She was very athletic. she just, she loved people, and she loved life,” Cheryl said. “She was my best friend.”

The teen was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She loved her friends and her family.

“She was on a travel team and had talked about playing at [the University of South Florida ]," explained Cheryl, McKenna’s mom. “She really and truly, she was fearless.”

She was always an athletic girl but became dominant in the world of ice hockey.

McKenna was one of three children of Hunter and Cheryl Brown.

“She had that energy and that energy about her that people just gravitated towards,” Hunter Brown said when talking about his 16-year-old daughter, McKenna. “She was the light of our life.”

The Brown family planned a funeral instead of the start of their daughter’s senior year at East Lake High School.

“I saw her on the ground, and she was face down, and I thought she was asleep, but it looked really uncomfortable, but I still assumed she was asleep," the teen's mom said. "So, when I first saw her, I didn't even realize what I was looking at until I went to go touch her and wake her up, and then I turned her over. At that point, we’re told she had already been gone for a couple hours.”

On Aug. 7, 2022, Cheryl walked into McKenna’s room to wake her up for Sunday church.

It ended up being too much for McKenna.

“That really kind of started the slippery slope of negative communication and just kind of a barrage of attacks on McKenna that went into that weekend,” Cheryl explained. “McKenna looked at all of the texts and, you know, they tried to cancel her on social media. It was a huge attack on her personally. They were trying to humiliate her and embarrass her.”

The teen's mom says drama over a boy led to texts and online attacks from a group of girls McKenna called her best friends.

"So, leading up you know, the week before [her death], there has been some girl drama," Cheryl said.

According to the latest statistics from the Florida Department of Health, suicides among young people were at an all-time high in 2020. The latest data showing there were 146 among those ages 10-19 in 2020 alone.

10 Tampa Bay asked the Florida Department of Education if they track suicides among students, and they told us they do not. The department told us to check with the Florida Department of Health on any data related to suicides.

“I was shocked, [especially] to learn that two years ago when McKenna was at East Lake High School that they had happened while she was there," Cheryl said. "And instead of...talking about it [and] making it known, they swept it under the rug. That would have been a conversation that we could have had with McKenna, and that's devastating and traumatic to happen as a high school kid."

The Brown family says they had no clue that other children at the school had died by suicide before McKenna’s death.

“In the past 5-6 years at ELHS there have been according to my information 5 student deaths by suicide.”

But the most striking one of all came from the interim principal at the time, which read:

“I am so frustrated that suicide is still ignored and viewed as insane. If you haven’t realized it yet, suicide is real and is happening right in front of our eyes.

“I really believe the school is creating an environment for the kids that is wrong to grieve someone who took their own life.”

10 Investigates learned shortly after McKenna’s death, those who went to school with her were disappointed with the handling of her suicide.

Push for mandatory training : “We need to be doing more.”

Hannah Hayes lost her father to suicide a few years ago.

“He was a great dad. He was military,” Hayes said.

Being impacted by suicide and also a teacher, Hayes says more needs to be done when it comes to suicide prevention in our schools.

“The numbers aren’t going down in our schools. We need to be doing more,” she said. “When we think about teenagers and their brains aren't fully developed, they don't know how to navigate certain life changes to them. And I just think in general, we must know what to look for.”

As board chair of the local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Hayes went to Tallahassee in 2016 to push for mandatory training in Florida schools for suicide prevention. The bill passed but after the word mandatory was changed to voluntary.

In the years since, only 40 out of 4,200 Florida public schools have become Suicide Prevention Certified. That’s not even 1 percent of all schools in the state.

Pinellas County is the only county in the Tampa Bay area with schools that have been certified. East Lake High, McKenna's school, is not one of them.

“I think the training needs to be mandated,” Hayes said. "All schools should be certified for suicide prevention."

The AFSP created a Model School District Policy that Hayes says the group shares with educators and administrators on how to implement suicide prevention policies in local communities.

10 Investigates has learned that 14 states have laws in place that make suicide prevention training for their teachers mandatory every single year. Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia make teachers take the training at least once. While 12 states, including Florida, make the training voluntary.

10 Tampa Bay took the findings to Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater. East Lake High School is in his district.

He says he drives by the school every single day to get to his office, and he didn't realize the number of suicides at the school until we told him.

“I went into legislature in 2016. But I know that in the past three years, we have placed kind of an emphasis on suicide prevention for first responders in our military, which is appropriate and good," Hooper said. "But maybe that focus needs to circle back and include because, in today's school world, bullying is way too prevalent. And...even high school kids don't have that maturity to reach out and ask for help or talk to mom and dad or whomever.