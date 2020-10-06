10 Investigates asked Tampa Bay law enforcement for the race breakdown in their departments; here's what they said

10 Investigates uncovered less than 20 percent of area officers are black.

TAMPA, Fla — Emotions are higher than ever as law enforcement agencies review and tweak policies, they feel are needed to regain trust in some communities across the country.

One solution advocates agree on is the need for more black officers in our police departments. But, as 10 Investigates learned, that means a lot of work is needed across Tampa Bay area departments.

“I know full reform will take time,” Shelly Wagers told 10 Investigates', Jennifer Titus. Wagers is a criminal justice professor at the University of South Florida.

“I think that a diverse background is very important.”

She says there are a lot of pieces that make up the puzzle to solving police reform. One of those pieces is hiring more black officers.

“If you have more of a diverse background on the force especially as you promote up, those voices are being heard at the table more,” Wagers said.

10 Investigates scoured through the demographic data at 22 Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies. We found that just 14 percent of officers are black.

“It's important for the community to see people who look like them,” Wagers said.

“It is a priority to me. Since I modified standards, our diversity rate today, in terms of hiring is at 59.9 percent,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told Jennifer Titus.

According to data, the breakdown in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is 1,409 white and 276 black deputies.

“I think those numbers need to increase. Especially with those recruits now,” Chronister said.

He says the agency is focusing on recruiting, "we hit minority individuals at every stage in life.” By making new recruitment videos, being at job fairs and talking to people in black communities and colleges, Chronister hopes they can create a more diverse team.

“We’ve made great strides but still have work to do.”

Sarasota Police have 147 white officers and 12 black officers.

Kate Meeks who is head of recruiting says the department has been working on recruiting more minorities for a while. She says the problem is that they aren’t getting as many minority applicants.

“We have less minority applicants then we do white applicants. I can go all day long and go to a college and say we want you,” Meeks said.

She says the same techniques being used by HCSO are being used at SPD. They are focusing on hiring fairs at predominantly black colleges and Hispanic institutions as well.

“You always want to manage bringing in [the] best people you can find and help people that are calling for help. That’s a step,” Meeks said.

Wagers says while recruiting black officers is a step, there’s a long way to go from some agencies in building back the trust that has been lost in some minority communities.

“I think it’s a step but definitely, it will take more than that,” Wagers said.

Sheriff Chronister says recruiting black deputies will be even more of a challenge now with what happened in Minneapolis. He says incidents like that set things back, but it’s a challenge he’s willing to accept.

10 Investigates found some local agencies with less than five black officers on their force.

So how do all of our local law enforcement stack up?

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office has the highest percentage of black officers with 24 percent. That means it has 116 white officers and 85 black officers.

While Long Boat Key Police has the highest percentage of white officers on its force with 95 percent. It has a total of 21 officers. Twenty are white and 1 is black.

The Tampa Bay area has two departments, Auburndale Police and Lake Placid Police with zero black officers. Lake Placid Police has a total of nine officers and Auburndale Police has a total of 39.

Here is the full breakdown of race by each Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies:

Wauchula Police: (TOTAL 14) 7 percent black/71 percent white

10 white

3 Hispanic

1 African American/black

Lake Placid Police: (TOTAL 9) 0 percent black/89 percent white

8 white

1 Hispanic

Sebring Police: (TOTAL 36) 3 percent black/67 percent white

0 Asian

1 black

10 Hispanic

1 other

24 white

Dade City: (TOTAL 23) 4 percent black/83 percent white

3 Hispanic

1 black

19 white

New Port Richey Police: (TOTAL 41) 2 percent black/80 percent white

1 black

2 other

5 Hispanic

33 white

Pinellas Park PD: (TOTAL: 108) 6 percent black/92 percent white

3 Asian/Pacific Islander

6 black

99 white

Long Boat Key: (TOTAL 21) 5 percent black/95 percent white

20 white

1 black

Gulfport: (TOTAL: 31) 6 percent black/77 percent white

2 Asian

2 black

2 Hispanic

24 white

1 unknown

Highlands Sheriff: (TOTAL 229) 6 percent black/81 percent white

3 Asian

13 black

27 Hispanic

185 white

1 with two or more races

Sarasota Police: (TOTAL 179) 7 percent black/82 percent white

2 Asian

12 black

18 Hispanic

147 white

Winter Haven Public Safety: (TOTAL 82) 10 percent black/71 percent white

58 white

12 Hispanic/Latino

8 black

4 Other

Polk County Sheriff: (TOTAL 1005) 17 percent black/68 percent white

4 Asian

167 black

143 Hispanic

0 Indian

5 other

686 white

Auburndale Police: (TOTAL 39) 0 percent black/82 percent white

0 Asian

0 black

6 Hispanic

1 other (multi-racial)

32 white

Haines City Police: (TOTAL 54) 17 percent black/50 percent white

27 white

14 Hispanic

9 black

4 other

Hardee County Sheriff: (TOTAL 38) 3 percent black/79 percent white

30 white

7 Hispanic/Latino

1 black

Clearwater Police: (TOTAL 245) 9 percent black/74 percent white

181 white

22 African-American

33 Hispanic

9 Asian/Pacific

Temple Terrace: (46 TOTAL) 11 percent black/78 percent white

5 black

36 white

4 Hispanic/Latino

1 other

Hernando County Sheriff's Office: (132 TOTAL) 3 percent black/88 percent white

116 white

9 Hispanic

4 black

3 other

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: (TOTAL: 2188) 13 percent black/64 percent white

1409 white

395 Hispanic/Latino

276 black

11 American Indian or Alaska Native

28 Asian

5 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

64 two or more races

Venice Police: (TOTAL: 48) 4 percent black/90 percent white

0 Asian

2 black

3 Hispanic

43 white

Lake Hamilton Police: (TOTAL: 10) 20 percent black/70 percent white

7 white

1 Asian

2 black

Citrus Co. Sheriff: (TOTAL: 120) 4 percent black/83 percent white

99 white

5 black

11 Hispanic/Latino

5 other

***(NOTE: every department below includes ALL sworn individuals, not just patrol.)

Pinellas Co. Sheriff: (TOTAL 1549) 14 percent black/78 percent white

1215 white

101 Hispanic

211 black

19 Asian

1 American Indian/Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

2 with two or more races

Manatee Sheriff’s Office: (TOTAL 770) 8 percent black/80 percent white

8 Asian

62 black

81 Hispanic

2 Indian

617 white

Sarasota Sheriff: (TOTAL 636) 5 percent black/85 percent white

540 white

34 black or African American

48 Hispanic

7 Asian

7 other

Tampa police: (TOTAL 934) 13 percent black/69 percent white

119 black

642 white

152 Spanish

18 Asian

3 American Indian

St. Pete Police: (TOTAL 544) 14 percent black/75 percent white

1 American Indian

3 two or more races

15 Asian

47 Hispanic

75 black

409 white

Pasco Sheriff: (TOTAL 351) 24 percent black/33 percent white

116 white

85 black

114 Hispanic

6 Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

4 American/Alaskan Native

6 Asian

20 two or more races

FL Dept. of Highway Patrol:

Statewide (TOTAL 1826) 14 percent black/60 percent white

26 Asian

254 black/African American

439 Hispanic/Latino

1087 white

20 other

Troop C (Tampa): (TOTAL 190) 13 percent black/71 percent white

4 Asian

24 black/African American

24 Hispanic/Latino

135 white

3 other

