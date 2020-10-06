10 Investigates asked Tampa Bay law enforcement for the race breakdown in their departments; here's what they said

TAMPA, Fla — Emotions are higher than ever as law enforcement agencies review and tweak policies, they feel are needed to regain trust in some communities across the country.
One solution advocates agree on is the need for more black officers in our police departments. But, as 10 Investigates learned, that means a lot of work is needed across Tampa Bay area departments.
“I know full reform will take time,” Shelly Wagers told 10 Investigates', Jennifer Titus. Wagers is a criminal justice professor at the University of South Florida.
“I think that a diverse background is very important.”
She says there are a lot of pieces that make up the puzzle to solving police reform. One of those pieces is hiring more black officers.
“If you have more of a diverse background on the force especially as you promote up, those voices are being heard at the table more,” Wagers said.
10 Investigates scoured through the demographic data at 22 Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies. We found that just 14 percent of officers are black.
“It's important for the community to see people who look like them,” Wagers said.
“It is a priority to me. Since I modified standards, our diversity rate today, in terms of hiring is at 59.9 percent,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told Jennifer Titus.
According to data, the breakdown in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is 1,409 white and 276 black deputies.
“I think those numbers need to increase. Especially with those recruits now,” Chronister said.
He says the agency is focusing on recruiting, "we hit minority individuals at every stage in life.” By making new recruitment videos, being at job fairs and talking to people in black communities and colleges, Chronister hopes they can create a more diverse team.
“We’ve made great strides but still have work to do.”
Sarasota Police have 147 white officers and 12 black officers.
Kate Meeks who is head of recruiting says the department has been working on recruiting more minorities for a while. She says the problem is that they aren’t getting as many minority applicants.
“We have less minority applicants then we do white applicants. I can go all day long and go to a college and say we want you,” Meeks said.
She says the same techniques being used by HCSO are being used at SPD. They are focusing on hiring fairs at predominantly black colleges and Hispanic institutions as well.
“You always want to manage bringing in [the] best people you can find and help people that are calling for help. That’s a step,” Meeks said.
Wagers says while recruiting black officers is a step, there’s a long way to go from some agencies in building back the trust that has been lost in some minority communities.
“I think it’s a step but definitely, it will take more than that,” Wagers said.
Sheriff Chronister says recruiting black deputies will be even more of a challenge now with what happened in Minneapolis. He says incidents like that set things back, but it’s a challenge he’s willing to accept.
10 Investigates found some local agencies with less than five black officers on their force.
So how do all of our local law enforcement stack up?
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office has the highest percentage of black officers with 24 percent. That means it has 116 white officers and 85 black officers.
While Long Boat Key Police has the highest percentage of white officers on its force with 95 percent. It has a total of 21 officers. Twenty are white and 1 is black.
The Tampa Bay area has two departments, Auburndale Police and Lake Placid Police with zero black officers. Lake Placid Police has a total of nine officers and Auburndale Police has a total of 39.
Here is the full breakdown of race by each Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies:
Wauchula Police: (TOTAL 14) 7 percent black/71 percent white
10 white
3 Hispanic
1 African American/black
Lake Placid Police: (TOTAL 9) 0 percent black/89 percent white
8 white
1 Hispanic
Sebring Police: (TOTAL 36) 3 percent black/67 percent white
0 Asian
1 black
10 Hispanic
1 other
24 white
Dade City: (TOTAL 23) 4 percent black/83 percent white
3 Hispanic
1 black
19 white
New Port Richey Police: (TOTAL 41) 2 percent black/80 percent white
1 black
2 other
5 Hispanic
33 white
Pinellas Park PD: (TOTAL: 108) 6 percent black/92 percent white
3 Asian/Pacific Islander
6 black
99 white
Long Boat Key: (TOTAL 21) 5 percent black/95 percent white
20 white
1 black
Gulfport: (TOTAL: 31) 6 percent black/77 percent white
2 Asian
2 black
2 Hispanic
24 white
1 unknown
Highlands Sheriff: (TOTAL 229) 6 percent black/81 percent white
3 Asian
13 black
27 Hispanic
185 white
1 with two or more races
Sarasota Police: (TOTAL 179) 7 percent black/82 percent white
2 Asian
12 black
18 Hispanic
147 white
Winter Haven Public Safety: (TOTAL 82) 10 percent black/71 percent white
58 white
12 Hispanic/Latino
8 black
4 Other
Polk County Sheriff: (TOTAL 1005) 17 percent black/68 percent white
4 Asian
167 black
143 Hispanic
0 Indian
5 other
686 white
Auburndale Police: (TOTAL 39) 0 percent black/82 percent white
0 Asian
0 black
6 Hispanic
1 other (multi-racial)
32 white
Haines City Police: (TOTAL 54) 17 percent black/50 percent white
27 white
14 Hispanic
9 black
4 other
Hardee County Sheriff: (TOTAL 38) 3 percent black/79 percent white
30 white
7 Hispanic/Latino
1 black
Clearwater Police: (TOTAL 245) 9 percent black/74 percent white
181 white
22 African-American
33 Hispanic
9 Asian/Pacific
Temple Terrace: (46 TOTAL) 11 percent black/78 percent white
5 black
36 white
4 Hispanic/Latino
1 other
Hernando County Sheriff's Office: (132 TOTAL) 3 percent black/88 percent white
116 white
9 Hispanic
4 black
3 other
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: (TOTAL: 2188) 13 percent black/64 percent white
1409 white
395 Hispanic/Latino
276 black
11 American Indian or Alaska Native
28 Asian
5 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
64 two or more races
Venice Police: (TOTAL: 48) 4 percent black/90 percent white
0 Asian
2 black
3 Hispanic
43 white
Lake Hamilton Police: (TOTAL: 10) 20 percent black/70 percent white
7 white
1 Asian
2 black
Citrus Co. Sheriff: (TOTAL: 120) 4 percent black/83 percent white
99 white
5 black
11 Hispanic/Latino
5 other
***(NOTE: every department below includes ALL sworn individuals, not just patrol.)
Pinellas Co. Sheriff: (TOTAL 1549) 14 percent black/78 percent white
1215 white
101 Hispanic
211 black
19 Asian
1 American Indian/Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
2 with two or more races
Manatee Sheriff’s Office: (TOTAL 770) 8 percent black/80 percent white
8 Asian
62 black
81 Hispanic
2 Indian
617 white
Sarasota Sheriff: (TOTAL 636) 5 percent black/85 percent white
540 white
34 black or African American
48 Hispanic
7 Asian
7 other
Tampa police: (TOTAL 934) 13 percent black/69 percent white
119 black
642 white
152 Spanish
18 Asian
3 American Indian
St. Pete Police: (TOTAL 544) 14 percent black/75 percent white
1 American Indian
3 two or more races
15 Asian
47 Hispanic
75 black
409 white
Pasco Sheriff: (TOTAL 351) 24 percent black/33 percent white
116 white
85 black
114 Hispanic
6 Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
4 American/Alaskan Native
6 Asian
20 two or more races
FL Dept. of Highway Patrol:
Statewide (TOTAL 1826) 14 percent black/60 percent white
26 Asian
254 black/African American
439 Hispanic/Latino
1087 white
20 other
Troop C (Tampa): (TOTAL 190) 13 percent black/71 percent white
4 Asian
24 black/African American
24 Hispanic/Latino
135 white
3 other
