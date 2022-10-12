Judge again drops case against Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes

A judge previously dismissed the case in July. His former legislative aide sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

TAMPA, Fla. — For a second time, a Hillsborough County judge has dropped a civil lawsuit accusing Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes of sexual harassment and emotional distress.

This comes after a judge initially dismissed the case in July. The plaintiffs later asked for a rehearing or reconsideration, bringing the issue back to court.

The aide suing Gudes claimed the councilman created a hostile working environment, sexually harassed her and made inappropriate comments toward her teenage daughter.

Gudes’ attorney previously asked the court to dismiss the case, saying Gudes has immunity from the allegations.

Gudes denied the allegations, saying in March while he admits to making jokes not appropriate for the workplace, he does not believe he sexually harassed his former aide.

His former aide, identified only through her initials in court documents, sued on three counts: intentional infliction of emotional distress toward her daughter, intentional infliction of emotional distress toward her, and defamation.

During last week’s hearing, the judge dismissed the first and third counts against Gudes with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot file the same claim in court again.

On the first count, the judge said in a written order, "the bar is exceptionally high for this type of claim," and that "it is clear that Count I does not allege sufficiently outrageous conduct."

On the second count, the plaintiff alleged defamation because of statements Gudes published asserting sexual harassment claims are untrue, that she was incapable of performing her job duties and performed poorly as a legislative aide.

In response, the judge said Gudes is immune to the defamation claim, and that the Tampa City Charter allows Gudes to make statements about his legislative aide’s work performance.

The second count was dismissed without prejudice, but the judge said if the plaintiff returns to court, she must use her full name.

The civil case against Gudes comes after a city-initiated probe into the former aide’s allegations. The city of Tampa paid independent law firm Trenam Law more than $98,000 to investigate the claims.

Some critics of the investigation have said they believe the investigation was in part a political move and retaliation against Gudes for voting against the desires of city administration when they came before the council. Just days before the city released the investigation, Gudes voted against confirming the mayor’s pick for police chief. Gudes had also been vocal about a perceived flawed process in moving forward with a major city development in East Tampa.

City leaders denied retaliation, saying only Gudes is to blame for his actions.

In a statement released to 10 Investigates, Gudes’ attorney, Ryan Barack, said:

"The Court again dismissed the lawsuit against Councilmember Gudes.

"At the Plaintiffs’ request, the Court conducted another very lengthy hearing. The Court again reviewed all of the allegations of the Plaintiffs and for the purposes of the ruling assumed all allegations were true. After the reconsideration and even assuming all of the allegations were true, the Court again dismissed the lawsuit in a lengthy, thoughtful order.

"Councilmember Gudes very much appreciates the support he has received from the community. He has been and intends to continue to focus his time and energy on the important matters facing the City like the affordable housing crisis and preventing senseless gun violence."

Ethan Loeb, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he disagrees with the judge's ruling but is encouraged the judge identified Gudes' behavior as odd.

In part of the order, the judge said, "the comment by Councilman Gudes about [the plaintiff's daughter's] posture and her body was inappropriate, offensive, hurtful, and frankly very strange."

Loeb said while he is disappointed the judge did not rule in his client's favor, he is looking ahead to the next steps.