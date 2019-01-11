ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters in the Tampa Bay area and around the country risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us out of harm's way.

Now, 10News wants them to know their work is appreciated, but we need your help.

Download the coloring sheet at the bottom of this story for your child. Have them color it and write a "thank you" note to our local firefighters!

After it's done, snap a photo on your smartphone and upload it to social media using the hashtag #BadgeOfThanks.

We'll be sharing the submissions both on-air and online so that our fire departments know we have their back just as much as they have ours!

Also, feel free to send your child's note to a local fire department to make their day.

After all, a little thanks goes a lot way!

Can't see the coloring sheet below? Click here.

