ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

A friend request. A photo like. They are everyday occurrences in today’s world when it comes to social media.

But 10Investigates found some teachers are using social media to take advantage of students.

Since 2016, at least six Tampa Bay area teachers were arrested and accused of inappropriate contact with students.

One Polk County teacher admitted to having sex with a student. Another former middle school teacher in Pinellas County was arrested for having four separate sexual encounters with his victim.

The one thing these teachers have in common: their communication with the students started on social media.

Coming Tuesday, 10Investigates digs into how social media policies at Tampa Bay area schools can affect teacher-student relationships.

More: Ethics in Education Act resources

More: Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Exploitation

What people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.