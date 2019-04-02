These teachers are accused of having sexual relationships with students. It started on social media.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A friend request. A photo like. They are everyday occurrences in today’s world when it comes to social media.

But 10Investigates found some teachers are using social media to take advantage of students.

Since 2016, at least six Tampa Bay area teachers were arrested and accused of inappropriate contact with students.

One Polk County teacher admitted to having sex with a student. Another former middle school teacher in Pinellas County was arrested for having four separate sexual encounters with his victim.

A former private school official was accused of trying to entice a minor for sex -- again.

A teacher in Lutz was accused of "sexting" with a former student through Snapchat.

A 40-year-old middle school teacher was accused in November of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

A high school teacher was charged with sexual battery after a student told deputies she had performed oral sex on him twice in his classroom.

The one thing these teachers have in common: their communication with the student started on social media.

“It’s so horrifying because it’s preventable,” Andrea Vaughan said.

Vaughan is a member of SESAME, a national organization dedicated to preventing sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment of students by teachers and school staff. She is also a victim. Vaughan said she was molested by her middle school teacher for nearly a decade.

“He spent two years grooming me then started molesting me all through high school,” she said.

Vaughan said her teacher complimented her, told her how important she was and even gave her gifts, including a necklace she wore with pride.

The abuse happened in the 1980s. Back then, she said her teacher didn’t have nearly as much access to her as educators do today. She believes one of the main issues she sees in her work with students is that social media exposes children to 24-hour access from anyone, including their teachers.

“I had pockets of time to be away from him,” Vaughan said. “Social media changes all of that. (Teachers) have 24/7 access to these kids.”

Vaughan said it’s important all school districts have a strong social media policy to help deter inappropriate contact.

“So many times, there aren’t strict policies written down saying teachers should not have students on Facebook as friends,” Vaughan said.

For school districts in Florida, there is not a statewide social media policy regarding contact between teachers and students. Policies are created and enforced by individual districts.

10Investigates requested the social media policies from all Tampa Bay area school districts and found only five detail rules for contacting students online. Only two of those counties give specific guidelines for “friending” students on social media.

Hillsborough County's policy states teachers are not allowed to "friend" students on Facebook or use social media to post assignments or student information.

Sarasota County Schools teachers and staff are not allowed to have online interactions with students outside of academic use. If an employee needs to contact a student after hours, he or she must contact the parents first.

“We don’t have any room for vagueness,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan said she and her son have a "technology contract" which helps her keep track of who he is communicating with online.

Even with some districts having more detailed policies, many teachers aren’t aware of those policies. We asked 50 random teachers if they know what their policy is and only one teacher said yes.

Polk County School Board Chair Lynn Wilson agreed to speak with us about his district’s policy, which we found to be not as detailed as the rest.

“You brought it to our attention. You brought it to my attention and as a result, to that, I’m going to suggest we take a look at our policies,” Wilson said.

Wilson suggested strengthening the policy and including training for teachers.

“Social media is a challenge on so many different levels,” he said. “So I do think we have the responsibility to let our teachers know what’s appropriate and what’s not.”

Jason Geary, spokesman for Polk County Schools said, "It's my understanding that we don't often get asked to investigate social media violations, and it's a rather uncommon thing for our investigators."

We also got feedback from two more school districts in the area. Here's what they had to say:

"Our school board works with a company called Neola that works with school districts across the country to craft policies," Mike Barber, spokesman for Manatee County Schools, said. "They updated their core policies on a regular basis and are constantly reviewing policy areas to see how different influences like social media are changing the ways districts need to operate."

Karen Jordan with Hernando County Schools said, "All school board policies are reviewed and updated annually to ensure they provide sufficient specificity and direction."