ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parents don't expect those who teach children to participate in drugs, alcohol and child abuse.

However, some teachers in the Tampa Bay area have been disciplined for that and worse, and they're still allowed to teach in Florida.

One teacher grabbed a 12-year-old by the wrist and encouraged a fight. Another drew genitals on a student's face before chopping off the student's hair.

Coming Monday, 10Investigates spent two months digging through discipline records over the past five years to find out why teachers with disciplinary actions in their files are still allowed in the classroom.

Does your child's teacher have a disciplinary record? Here's where you can find out: Discipline against Educator Licenses

Want to check the disciplinary history of your child's teacher who previously taught out of state? There's a database for that.

One catch: Not every district participates.

