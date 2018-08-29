Some people living in Pasco County are upset because their mobile home community, of more than 500 residents, in New Port Richey does not have a single fire hydrant.

After a fire at one of the homes last week, concerned neighbors said enough was enough. They decided to Turn To 10.

Neighbors recently watched in disbelief as one of the homes went up in flames.

“They were breaking out windows trying to get people out," one resident said.

The couple who lived in this home made it out safely. Both people were in their 80s.

“It could’ve been any of us, and they say mobile homes could go up quickly," one neighbor said.

These homeowners are concerned not a single fire hydrant can be found on any street, and they believe having one could be life-saving if there’s another fire.

“When something like that happens, it gives you things to think about,” said another person who lives in the community.

10Investigates dug into what the law requires for fire hydrant locations within such communities.

In 2007, Florida added a law, mirroring the National Fire Protection Association’s guidelines, that all mobile home parks must have a fire hydrant.

But, when the law went into place in 2007, any park already in existence was grandfathered in, meaning they aren't required to have a hydrant.

In Pasco County, that’s 21 mobile park communities built more than 10 years ago.

“I think that’s ridiculous. You have over 500 mobile homes in here, and not all of them are new," a neighbor said.

Pasco County Fire rescue tells 10Investigates that because a lot of the county is rural, firefighters practice regularly on tanker trucks to serve the many areas without hydrants. The training prepared the crew to battle the fire earlier this month.

