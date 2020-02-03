Imagine having to drive 10 miles away from home every time you get a package in the mail.

That’s been the reality for years for more than 150 families in Citrus County’s Arrowhead neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service delivers letters to their mail slots in cluster mailboxes, but neighbors say the post office stopped delivering packages to the parcel lockers at the bottom because of vandalism.

“If they’re larger than this [mail slot], they leave a card and then we have to go to the post office to get our packages, any packages. Meds or whatever it is,” Jesse Miller said.

Instead, they have to drive 10 miles to the post office in Hernando to pick up their packages – a trip that can take 20 minutes.

“It’s a hardship for a lot of people. Most of the people in here are senior citizens. And some of them have a hard time getting around,” Miller said.

Miller felt like he hit a dead end trying to get the postal service to fix those parcel boxes, so he Turned To 10.

“That’s why I called Channel 10 at this time… thinking maybe we could get something done about this problem,” Miller said.

He’s not the only one frustrated.

“I’m glad y’all are helping because we need it,” Darla Elliott said.

“I would like to see the packages being able to be delivered once again,” Carole Menge said.

Turn To 10 asked USPS why the busted parcel boxes haven’t been fixed. Less than two weeks later, the postal service re-keyed eight of the parcel lockers.

They say they’re starting up package delivery again.

A spokesperson said USPS plans to re-key the other 24 parcel boxes in phases, plus clean and repaint them.

USPS also said the postmaster is talking to the county about moving a school bus stop away from the mailboxes to prevent future vandalism.

FULL STATEMENT FROM USPS:

“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the damaged parcel lockers located in the Hernando community. Local postal officials have visited the location and determined that some neighborhood parcel locker service may be reestablished in the coming days. Additionally, the local Postmaster will begin working with Hernando community leadership to identify a lasting solution that ensures our customers prompt and reliable service. We urge customers with concerns or questions about their mail service to contact the Postal Service directly, so steps can be taken to resolve their concerns promptly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”

