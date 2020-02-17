ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Andrea Pennell locked herself out of the home she was staying in St. Petersburg, so she pulled out her phone and did a quick search for locksmiths in the area.

The locksmith couldn’t replace her key, but they were able to replace her locks.

Happy to have new locks, she paid the locksmith $335.98. But she quickly realized there was a new issue: Her locks didn’t lock.

“I’ve called every day to see what they are going to do to rectify the situation and they said they’ll send someone out,” Pennell explained while showing 10Investigates the locks.

After several calls weren’t returned from the locksmith, she called Turn to 10.

10investigates called and called and called. Every time the company, Key Rescue, told us somebody would go out to Pennell's home, but Pennell says nobody ever showed up.

Finally, after weeks of our calls, we reached a supervisor who the company sub-contracts with and they sent someone out to Pennell's home.

“It works, finally,” Pennell told 10Investigates' Jennifer Titus when she greeted her at the front door.

Pennell says now that her locks are fixed, she feels a sense of peace and finally feels safe that the place she lays her head at night is secure.

“I really am glad when I reached out to someone you guys came running to the call and we got a solution to the problem. Thank you so much,” Pennell said.

A lot of companies these days sub-contract their work. There are a couple of things to remember when someone shows up at your door:

Ask for their contact info

Get the name of the person you are working with

Get the name of a supervisor you can get a hold of if something does go wrong

Always ask for a price before they begin work

Make sure to get a receipt

